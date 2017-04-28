Norwich’s Fulbright Scholar presents ‘Russia:  Understanding Foreign Policy and Cybersecurity’

NORTHFIELD — Norwich University’s Peace and War Center presents Fulbright scholar and Russia and cybersecurity expert Pierre Jolicoeur, PhD, for a presentation, “Russia: Understanding Foreign Policy and Cybersecurity” on Monday, May 1, at 1:45 p.m. in Milano Ballroom.

Jolicoeur is this semester’s Fulbright Visiting Research Chair in the Peace and War Center. The program between Fulbright Canada and Norwich University establishes a Fulbright Visiting Research Chair in Peace and War Studies at Norwich University annually to focus on research pertaining to military and diplomatic affairs. Norwich funding for this program comes from a generous gift from Norwich Trustee J. Fred Weintz Jr. ’47.

Jolicoeur received his PhD in political science at Université du Québec à Montréal in 2006, after completing his first two degrees at Laval University. A specialist of the former Soviet Union and South Eastern Europe, Jolicoeur’s research focuses on secessionist movements, foreign policy, and cybersecurity.

In the past three years, Jolicoeur’s research has focused on strategic communications, digital diplomacy and information operations, where he analyzes the impact of social media on the military operating environment. He is specifically looking at how state and non-state actors use social media as strategic tools to promote their goals. His work has produced recommendations taken up by the Canadian government and distributed to NATO allies.

At Norwich, Jolicoeur’s research covers a new angle of the use (or misuse) of social media: the radicalization of Canadian and American individuals to extremist ideas (far right, far left, and religious movements) and the role of social media in that process.

Associate Professor since 2011, Jolicoeur has been director of the Department of Political Science of the Royal Military College of Canada (RMCC) since 2012. In 2015, he was cross-appointed with Queen’s University, where he is affiliated with the Department of Policy Studies.