NSF funds Castleton biologist’s research

Castleton University science undergraduates Megan Nadler, David Harvey, Breanna Babiarz and Ryan Duggan stand alongside Dr. Preston P. Garcia, presenting their grant-funded research at the American Society for Microbiology Microbe 2018 meeting.

CASTLETON | Castleton University Associate Professor of Biology and Biology Program Coordinator, Dr. Preston P. Garcia, has secured a competitive research grant through the National Science Foundation (NSF) which will fund his research until 2021.

The collaborative grant total amount is for $560,082, with $252,071 going to St. Joseph’s University and $308,011 going to Castleton University.

Garcia’s efforts to grow research opportunities at Castleton have impacted 11 independent research students and resulted in over $330,000 grant dollars since he arrived at Castleton.

Garcia’s research is focused on bacteria which have the ability to directly sense their environment and change their behavior according to their surroundings.

According to Garcia, the research will allow students to explore the scientific methods and communicate findings properly. “To effectively conduct research across educational levels ranging from high school to graduate school is a great opportunity for all involved. Our research will help to answer fundamental biological questions about bacterial communication, especially how bacteria beneficially infect plants, which has direct impacts on the agricultural industry.”

The grant also provides funding for a new Castleton course, Special Topics in Biology: Bacterial Proteomic Design & Analysis, which will achieve multiple goals including further strengthening the mission of the department to provide student training in research while also increasing the involvement of faculty in competitive research by utilizing Dr. Garcia’s bacterial research samples as the basis for the data collection. The students will gain the theoretical background information at Castleton while performing the laboratory work at UVM. The UVM arrangement will allow the Castleton students to participate in hands-on research techniques and utilize equipment at an R1 research institution.

“This is more than just sitting in the lab performing experiments,” Garcia said. “Independent research is about discovery and learning how to critically think, but also sharing this information in an accessible way with the public. Public outreach is part of our duty as scientists, to share our knowledge.”

