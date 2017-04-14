Nuts and Bolts at Sheldon Museum

MIDDLEBURY — Professor and photographer Kirsten Hoving is one of the artists represented in the current exhibit Focus on the Sheldon: A Five-Point Perspective on view at Middlebury’s Henry Sheldon Museum of Vermont History through May 13, 2017. She is also curator of the exhibit. Invited to tour the museum collections located in the three contiguous buildings of the Sheldon and the barn, Hoving found inspiration from multiple relics, but chose to “monumentalize” a varied assortment of cast off objects of de minimis value located in the second floor storage area of the 1890 historic barn. Her resulting photographs have intrigued, surprised, and inspired the public, especially when compared to the original objects, also on display.

Reflecting on her investigatory tour, Hoving wrote: “The first thing I saw when I climbed to the second floor of the barn was a dead mouse, and yes, I did photograph it. But what really caught my eye was a pile of wooden boxes, each filled with its own special still life of nuts and bolts, wire chains, screws, and other hardware objects. To monumentalize such humble, quiet items, I experimented with a variety of digital techniques, including negative reversal and color saturation.”

As exhibit curator, Hoving recruited the other four photographers – Suki Fredericks, Paul Gamba, Kate Gridley, and Eric Nelson, and together they have installed an intriguing, sophisticated exhibit which belies the history of the objects photographed while inviting viewer interpretations of the photographic disguises.

