FERRISBURGH — On May 12, Vermont State Police troopers from the New Haven Barracks observed a motor vehicle operated by Tess Lieber, 19, of New York City rear-end another vehicle driven by David Quesnel of Whiting on U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh near Dakin Farms. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash. However, Leiber was issued Vermont civil violation complaint for following too close and with an imprudent driving-accident resulting.