Local students named to Siena College Dean’s list and President’s list

MIDDLEBURY- Caitlyn Ketcham has been named to the Siena College Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. Ketcham is a exploring arts education major from Brandon, VT.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.

The following local students were named to the President’s list.

Kaitlyn Gaboriault of Bridport, an accounting BS major, and Olivia Nop of Middlebury, a psychology major.

The President’s List requires a 3.9 grade point average or higher.

Bridport student makes Miami University President’s list

BRIDPORT — Matthew Becker was named to the Miami University fall 2016 president’s list.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for semester 2016-17 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Becker, from Bridport, is earning a Bachelor of Science majoring in mechanical engineering.

Local students named to University of Hartford Dean’s list

The University of Hartford is pleased to announce the following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2016.

Elyas O’Classen of Goshen, and James Pecsok of Cornwall.

Middlebury student receives Dean’s list honors

MIDDLEBURY — Harper Smith, a resident of Middlebury, has been named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

Brandon athlete lands NAC East All-Conference honors

CASTLETON — Following up on a breakout season, Emily Lowell of the Castleton University field hockey team has earned North Atlantic Conference East All-Conference honors, determined by a vote of the league’s head coaches. Lowell becomes one of just four All-Conference forwards across the NAC East after posting new career-highs in nearly every category this season for Castleton. Coming into the season, Lowell had recorded four goals over six career starts before tripling that amount and adding four assists in 2016. The Brandon native was a member of elite company this season, ranking fourth in the conference with 12 goals and four assists for a total of 28 points. Lowell led the team from the beginning after tallying a season-high six points in the third game of the season in a 10-1 win over Daniel Webster. She came close to matching that number twice more - both in conference matchups - with four points at Husson before five points at Colby-Sawyer. Lowell shined in conference action all season with a team-high five goals and two assists, totaling 12 points overall to lead Castleton to a 2-3 overall record in the NAC East.

Vergennes native on Springfield College Dean’s list

VERGENNES — Springfield College has named Tea Kiefer of Vergennes to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2016 term. Kiefer is studying athletic training.

Brandon student graduates from Paul Smith’s College

BRANDON — Nicholas Coolidge of Brandon graduated from Paul Smith’s College in Dec. 2016. Coolidge earned a degree in park and conservation management from Paul Smith’s, which is located in the Adirondack Park in upstate New York.