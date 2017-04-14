Olympics at center of book club event

MIDDLEBURY — The Hawthorne Club and the Henry Sheldon Museum of Vermont History of Middlebury, Vermont are sponsoring a presentation Five-Ring Circus: Why We Can’t Live With the Olympics — or Without Them by veteran Sports Illustrated journalist Alexander Wolff on Wednesday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m., at the Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society Church, 2 Duane Court, Middlebury. Wolff will be addressing the risks and rewards of the Olympic Games, and reflecting on covering 10 of them, summer and winter, over 36 years with Sports Illustrated. Admission is free. Parking is available at the nearby Middlebury High School.