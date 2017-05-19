Students named to Dean’s List

NEW LONDON — Colby-Sawyer College recognized 245 students for outstanding academic achievement during the 2017 spring semester. Of those 245 are Megan Ashley of Middlebury, who’s majoring in creative writing, and Nicole Morris of Salisbury, who’s majoring in exercise science. Both are part of the class of 2017. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses.

Local students receive degrees

NEW LONDON — On May 6, Colby-Sawyer College celebrated its 179th Commencement, recognizing students and other individuals for academic excellence, outstanding contributions to society and service to the college and community. Megan Ashley of Middlebury graduated with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing. Cody Gendreau of Salisbury graduated with a bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies. Nicole Morris of Salisbury graduated with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. She was a recipient of the Exercise and Sports Sciences Capstone Award. Ariana Perlee of Bristol graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Ripton man receives degree

NORTH DARTMOUTH — Seth Larocque from Ripton graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree during the commencement ceremonies held this month at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass. Larocque said that the university serves as a catalyst for economic, social and cultural transformation on a global, national and regional scale.