On Campus: Middlebury College | Eye on the Arts

Upcoming

The Christine Price Gallery in Castleton opened its new exhibit, “Breaking New Ground / Modularities,” on April 10. Featuring the work of Bruce Blanchette, a New Hampshire native, the exhibit displays work that combines traditional art with materials more common to construction trades. While the exhibit will open on April 10, the artist’s reception is slated April 21 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit castleton.edu/arts, call 639-8521 or contact info@castleton.edu.

× Expand Photo by Baldur Bragason, © Julian Sands. Julian Sands will perform in Castleton April 18.

British actor Julian Sands will appear at the Casella Theater in Castleton on April 18 to celebrate Nobel Prize winning playwright and poet Harold Pinter. Two performances, one at 12:30 p.m. and the other slated for 7 p.m., will aim to celebrate the life of Pinter. For more information, contact 468-1119.

“Focus on the Sheldon,” an exhibit featuring five Middlebury photographers that opened on March 17, will run through May 13. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for minors. For more information, visit henrysheldonmuseum.org.

On April 14, the Casella Theater in Castleton will host “The Opulence of Integrity,” a multimedia performance inspired by Muhammad Ali. Choreographer Christal Brown aims to use electic movement to illustrate the tumoltuous life of Ali, according to organizers, infused with divinity yet misinterpreted by humanity. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for children. For more information, contact 468-1119.

Burlington’s Radio Bean will have a jam-packed schedule this weekend, with performances slated on April 15 by Calen Perkins at 7 p.m., indie rock troupe Tart Vandelay at 8 p.m., Megan Rice at 8:30 p.m., indie folk outfit GoldenOak at 9:30 p.m., People Like You at 10 p.m., DJ Taka at 11 p.m. and jam/electronica act Cosmosis Jones at 11:30 p.m. On Sunday, April 16, Pete Sutherland and Tim Stickle will kickstart the day at 1 p.m. with an old time music performance. At 3:30 p.m., bluegrass duo Nick and Luke will perform; 6 p.m., Jon and Adriana Walsh; at 7:30 p.m., folk rock band Patrick Yeo and the YoYos, Hello Tortise and Justin Arena; at 10 p.m., The Depth and the Whisper will perform — rounding out the evening will be a performance by Laden and the Lion at 11:30 p.m. For more information on these shows and upcoming performances at Radio Bean, visit radiobean.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy Middlebury College Composer Christina Whitten Thomas will appear April 19 at the Middlebury College Mahaney Center for the Arts.

On Campus: Middlebury College

On April 14, the Middlebury College Museum of Art will host a gallery talk, “The Bodies of American Faces,” at 12 p.m. Hosted by Ellery Foutch, assistant professor of the American Studies Program, will speak about how bodies are depicted in portraits and what meaning the body carries. Foutch’s presentation is free to attend, and will feature everything from an image of conjoined twins to Chang and Eng Bunker to President Barack Obama.

The next day, April 15, Middlebury College will screen a documentary on New York Congressman Anthony Weiner in the Dana Auditorium, sponsored by the Hirschfield International Film Series. Two showings are slated: one at 3 p.m., the other at 8 p.m.

At the Mahaney Center for the Arts, April 18, adjunct professor of Library and Information Studies Lynnsey Weissenberger will explore music information technologies in a free lecture slated for 4:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, April 19, award winning composer Christina Whitten Thomas will host a lecture on her new music. According to organizers, Thomas will speak about a new choral suite commissioned by the Vermont Choral Union that incorporates texts by Vermont-based writer Abigail Carroll, Waterbury poet Jean Killary and Middlebury faculty member Jay Parini. The free presentation is slated for 2 p.m. at the Mahaney Center.

“Movement Matters: Two Years in Process,” a presentation by choreographers Maree ReMalia and Andrew Mellon, is on tap for April 20 at 6 p.m. The duo, alongside a few collaborators, will share their experience working on embodied learning practices through a mixed media presentation.

On Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. the Parker Merrill Speech Championship will return at the Mahaney Center for the Arts. Student finalists will compete for a $500 prize by delivering impromptu presentations.