Local students named to Champlain College Trustee’s List

BURLINGTON—The following students have been named to the Champlain College Trustee’s List for the fall 2016 semester. Students on the trustee’s list have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters.

Charlotte Hirschberger of Brandon is majoring in software development. Amanda Nielsen of Huntington is majoring in marketing.

Local students named to Champlain College President’s List

BURLINGTON—The following students have been named to the Champlain College President’s List for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 or higher in the fall 2016 semester.

Ashley Martin of Vergennes is studying psychology. Jeremy Stocker of Bridport is studying computer forensics and digital investigations.

Local student named to Emmanuel College Dean’s List

MIDDLEBURY — Alexis Ouellette of Middlebury was named to the Emmanuel College Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester. To earn a spot on the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Castleton President’s list for fall 2016 semester

CASTLETON — The following students were named to the Castleton University President’s List for the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year. To qualify for this highest academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Emily Booska of Leicester, Cassandra Fyles of Orwell, Nicole Fyles of Leicester, Stephanie LaFountain of Brandon, Amber Leavitt of Bristol, Samantha Marszalkowski of Panton, Pavin Parrish of Rochester, Kelsey Scarborough of Brandon, Sydney Smith of Orwell, Allyson Stearns of Vergennes, Siri Swanson of Orwell, Hannah Welch of Sudbury.

Castleton University is small enough to be a community where every student matters, yet offers more than 75 programs of study for undergraduate and graduate students, 29 varsity sports, and over 40 clubs and organizations. The university stresses community service and provides exceptional programs for first year students.

Local Students on Castleton Dean’s List

CASTLETON — The following students were named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.

Kathleen Ambrose of Vergennes, Emma Best of Salisbury, Briley Blackbird of Orwell, Alison Boise of New Haven, Casey Briggs of Starksboro, Kristian Bruce of Orwell, Alexander Bushey of Vergennes, Kayla Charron of Vergennes, Justin Connor of Addison, Oliver Cunningham of North Ferrisburgh, Angela Dupoise of New Haven, Danielle Forand of Starksboro, Elizabeth Fyles of Orwell, Ellie Gevry of New Haven, Angela Golding of Bristol, Devin Hayes of Vergennes, Brianna Hedding of Brandon, Jeb Hodsden of Addison, Alexis Lape of Brandon, Alaisha Lucia of Leicester, Chase Messner of Middlebury, Breanna Morse of Middlebury, Phoebe Parrish of Rochester, Austin Purinton of Huntington, Joshua Sickles of Addison, Liam Smith of Middlebury, Kayla St Marie of Vergennes, Kelly St. Marie of Vergennes, Sara Stearns of Middlebury, Kristen Toal of Ferrisburg, Logan Tow of Bristol, Tegan Waite of Brandon, Clay Walker of Rochester, Danarose Weaver of Brandon, Bruce Wright of Bridport, Sarah Young of Brandon.

Castleton University is small enough to be a community where every student matters, yet offers more than 75 programs of study for undergraduate and graduate students, 29 varsity sports, and over 40 clubs and organizations. The university stresses community service and provides exceptional programs for first year students.

Recent Castleton graduates

CASTLETON — Castleton University congratulates the graduates from December 2016. The following students recently graduated Castleton University and will be recognized during the 230th commencement on Saturday, May 13 at the Castleton Pavilion.

Emily Booska of Leicester, Jenna Cloutier of New Haven, Nicole Fyles of Leicester, J. Alden Bisson of Middlebury, Seth Hobbs of Middlebury.

UVM students named to dean’s list

BURLINGTON — The following students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont.

Recognized were: Simon Anguish, of Vergennes; Jessica Brisson, of Shoreham; John Burke, of Addison; Anna Cavazos, of Middlebury; Glen Childers, of Vergennes; Erin Connor, of Bridport; Loan Dang, of Williston; Charles Dayton, of Cornwall; Taylor Farnsworth, of Bristol; Christian Fjeld, of Brandon; Riley Forbes, of Bristol; Haley Gearwar, of Brandon; Julia Ginorio, of Huntington; Gretchen Groves, of Middlebury; Ellen Hallman, of Middlebury; Hannah Hatch, of Vergennes; Alaina Hendrickson, of Huntington; Tyler Hogan, of Middlebury; Abigail Hurwitz, of Rochester; Hannah Jackman, of Bristol; Rowan Kamman, of Vergennes; Chani Krech, of Monkton; Suma Lashof, of Brandon; Isadora Marks, of Cornwall; Samuel Messenger, of Middlebury; Harriet Milligan, of Middlebury; Danielle Morris, of Salisbury; Juniper Nardiello-Smith, of Bristol; Sharon Palmer, of Weybridge; Matthew Schildkamp, of Middlebury; Louis Sightler, of Bristol; Jordan Stearns, of Vergennes; Claire Trombley, of Bristol; Samuel Usilton, of Middlebury; James Whitley, of Weybridge; Bailey Willett, of Huntington.