On the road: Beware of Moose

× Expand Photo by U.S. Forest Service “Moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning as they move from wintering areas to spring feeding locations,” according to Vermont biologist Cedric Alexander.

MIDDLEBURY — Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologist Cedric Alexander, Vermont’s Moose Project leader, is on a mission to prevent moose-related motor vehicle accidents.

Drivers need to be alert and cautious because moose are on the move, Alexander told the Eagle.

“Moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning as they move from wintering areas to spring feeding locations,” according to Alexander.

But when compared to Vermont’s remote Northeast Kingdom, the Addison County area isn’t much of a concern.

“The moose density in Addison County is very low compared to the Northeast Kingdom,” Alexander said. “The estimate for last November for Wildlife Management Unit I was about one moose for every three square miles.”

A small, stray moose, perhaps wandering off the nearby Bryant Hill, was spotted last month near the east side of Route 7 by Three Mile Bridge Road in Middlebury.

But throughout Vermont, more moose end up being hit by motorists during the spring months than other months during the year.

“There is another peak of activity in September and October, the breeding season for moose,” according to Alexander.

Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter said motorists hit 63 moose on Vermont highways during 2016.

“We are asking drivers to be especially careful and for people to enjoy watching moose from a distance,” he said. “Moose can be unpredictable and dangerous if you get too close and they feel cornered or get irritated.”

Alexander noted that motorists should always drive defensively on roads throughout Vermont in the spring.

The wildlife biologist offered a few safety tips for drivers to follow when in moose country:

Moose cross the road randomly, as well as at their regular crossings.

Reduce your speed when you see “moose crossing” signs along the highway.

Moose are more active at night and early morning; they are difficult to see because they are dark in color.

When you see a moose, slow down—better yet, stop. Trying to speed past them can be a serious mistake.

Alexander said the following Vermont highway sections are the most frequented by moose: Route 105 from Island Pond to Bloomfield, Route 114 from East Burke to Canaan, Route 2 from Lunenberg to East St. Johnsbury, Interstate 91 at Sheffield Heights, I-89 from Bolton to Montpelier, Route 12 from Worcester to Elmore, Route 118 near Belvidere Corners, and the Route 109 intersection. Moose have also been sighted along Route 125 within the Green Mountain National Forest between Ripton and Hancock.

Nineteen people have died in motor vehicle collisions with moose on Vermont highways since 1985.