One man's protest in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY - SSgt. Chris Crowningshield, USAF, Ret., of Middlebury took up his post in a one-man protest against the Vermont justice system Aug. 28.

A veteran having served in Kuwait, Crowningshield said that he has been treated unfairly regarding a family legal issue following his divorce.

Crowningshield, who served in the USAF for 18 years, decided to take his protest to the street, in uniform, this week to get the public's attention.

The retired Air Force officer stood on the curb, with a handmade poster, in front of the Addison County Sheriff's Department, along Court Street/U.S. Route 7—his right as a U.S. citizen.