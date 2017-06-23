Online video celebrates Vergennes

VERGENNES — The Vergennes Partnership recently collaborated with Bristol-based Red Barn Productions to create a promotional video that highlights some of Vergennes’ best attributes and attractions.

“This video will benefit any person or business with an interest in attracting tourists or residents to our little city,” according to Amy Barr of the Vergennes Partnership. “The Vermont State Tourism Department shared the video on their Facebook page ... and it had received over 19,000 views in just 10 days.”

Barr thanked merchants and others who volunteered to be filmed, as well as the 17 sponsors whose donations made the project possible.”We also want to thank Red Barn Productions for producing this video on a shoestring budget.”

Barr noted that the new video is enhanced by the music of Vermont musician Matteo Palmer.

According to the Partnership, as a Vermont Designated Downtown, the city has received substantial benefits, including tax credits and grants for rehabilitation and improvements. Since 2011, the Partnership has been seen an expanded board or directors, an increase in community minded volunteers and active partner organizations, such as Red Barn productions.

You can view the Vergennes video online at vergennesdowntown.org/littlecity.