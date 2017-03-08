Open Auditions for Madagascar, Jr.

RUTLAND — Rutland Youth Theatre will hold open auditions for the incredible Madagascar, A Musical Adventure, Jr. Based on DreamWorks’ popular movie Madagascar.

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo, and of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto your stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar - A Musical Adventure, Jr. follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the Lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends — Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, and Gloria the hippo — have spend their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape — with the help of some prodigious penguins — to explore the world.

Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore, and an upbeat score, Madagascar Jr. will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It”!

Producer Saskia Hagen Groom, Director and Choreographer Tegan Waite, Musical Director Ben Green and Stage manager Barb Lassen.

Audition times are March 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. and March 13 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rutland Youth Theatre, Courcelle Building, located at 16 North Street Extension, Rutland. Rehearsals will be a variety of midweek evenings for leads, as well as Saturday and Sunday afternoons for all cast.

Grades K-12 may audition. Choose one audition only, but stay for the duration of the audition! Please visit our website www.rutlandrec.com/theatre to print off and complete the audition form to bring with you.

Show times are May 12 at 7 p.m. and May 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland.

For more information, call 802-779-2221.

Rutland Youth Theatre is part of the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department, and is a not-for-profit organization. For more information on upcoming productions and workshops, please visit www.rutlandrec.com/theatre or visit us on Facebook.