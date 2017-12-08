Orwell’s site was liberty’s keystone

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vermont State Historic Sites Mt. Independence in Orwell is finally getting the recognition it deserves as a keystone of American history. Pictured: Fort Ticonderoga as seen across the lake narrows from Mt. Independence.

ORWELL | Ironically, little has been written in-depth about one of Addison County’s most unusual places of history.

Now a National Historic Landmark, Orwell’s Mt. Independence was one of the largest military fortification in the U.S. It even eclipsed Fort Ticonderoga, located across the Lake Champlain narrows from the site.

Thankfully, a new book, titled “Strong Ground: Mount Independence and the American Revolution”, tells the heroic story about Vermont’s role in America’s war to free itself from the tyranny of the British crown.

“From July 1776 into July 1777, the fate of the newly independent United States of America rested upon a rocky peninsula on the east side of Lake Champlain,” according to author Don Wickman. “The Americans on the Mount turned back a British invasion in the fall of 1776. Like the men at Valley Forge a year later, they suffered from cold and privation during a winter encampment.”

Wickman, along with members of the Mt. Independence Coalition, the book brings to life, through words, art, maps and photography, the pivotal role played by “Fort Independence” atop the mount during the 1770s.

A massive star-shaped fort was built atop the Mount along with gun batteries, a soldiers hospital, and a dock where lake vessels brought supplies and guns. An amazing floating bridge, a military engineering feat of its day, also linked the two lakeside forts for a short time.

“At the height of the American fortification of Mount Independence, the site was occupied by three brigades of New England troops or more than 6,000 men, which were reinforced by temporary militia from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and the New Hampshire Grants (the territory that was to become Vermont). Numerous huts and barracks housed these troops,” according to the book’s text.

Mount Independence presented a formidable obstacle to invaders from Canada. If Fort Ticonderoga across the narrows is the Gibraltar of North America, then Mt. Independence could be considered the Maginot Line of the North.

Mount Independence State Historic Site is located at 497 Mount Independence Rd. in Orwell. To reach the site, at the intersection of Routes 22A and 73 in Orwell, turn west on Route 73.