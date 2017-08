MIDDLEBURY - Rein Kolts, 71, of Orwell was sentenced to 25 years to life after a four-day-long trial in Addison County Court in Middlebury ending last week.

Kolts was convicted following a Jan. 20 incident was reported in which he sexually assaulted a child.

The trial revealed that, between 2012 and 2014, Kolts repeatedly sexually assaulted his victim, ranging from age 11 to 13 during the time period. He was sentenced to jail by the Hon. Judge Samuel Hoar.