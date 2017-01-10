Orwell woman violated court order

ORWELL — On Dec. 8, Vermont State Police troopers responded to a residence in Orwell to perform a welfare check.

Angela Carroll, 40, was staying at a residence where she had been ordered by a judge to avoid.

Carroll had consumed alcohol, which she was ordered by the court not to do.

The homeowner of the residence was present; Carroll had been ordered by the court not to have any contact with the homeowner.

Carroll violated multiple court ordered conditions of release, a violation of a Vermont statute, Section 7559.

Carroll was fingerprinted, photographed and processed at the VSP New Haven Barracks and released with conditions.