Otter Creek Awnings wins national honors

MIDDLEBURY | A former Middlebury company has won “Best Of Customer Service” on Houzz, a platform for home remodeling and design.

Otter Creek Awnings, which relocated to Williston several years ago, is a 41-year old awnings and solar shade company. It began in Addison County where’s its namesake, Otter Creek, flows.

The company was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories, design, customer service and photography. Customer service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2017.

A “Best Of Houzz 2018” badge will appear on Otter CreekAwnings’ profile as a sign of its commitment to excellence. The badges help homeowners identify popular and top-region on Houzz.