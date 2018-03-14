Otter Valley principal reassures parents

× Expand Photo courtesy of Gov Tech Sign of the times: OVUHS has locked all perimeter doors during the school day except the front door. The school has installed a system that will require school visitors to request entrance via the front door and then be permitted entrance.

BRANDON | James Avery, principal of Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon, provided comfort and thoughtful words to the OVUHS community last week in the wake of the Florida school violence.

In a letter appearing in the school’s latest newsletter, Avery assured parents that officials are making school security their top priority following the killing of 17 high school students in Parkland, Fla., and the averted shooting incident at Fair Haven Union High School.

“We as a school and community continue to struggle with the fear and anxiety these events have created when we see one of our most sacred environments violated so tragically...,” according to Avery. “The events of last week have also made me realize that not only do we need to foster and build the kinds of relationships with students that allows them to share with us when they have a concern, but that we also must put in place practices that will improve the safety of our children.”

OVUHS has locked all perimeter doors during the school day except the front door. Avery noted that the school has installed a system that will require school visitors to request entrance via the front door and then be permitted entrance.

“This will be a change to our existing way of life, but sadly one that I believe is necessary,” he advised. “Our School Resource Officer Anne Bandy will also be located in the front office area.”

The school safety team met to review current school protocols and make adjustments as needed.

“This team has been involved in the practice strategies used in our ALICE, Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate, drills so that students and staff can make the best decisions in the case of an intruder,” Avery stressed.