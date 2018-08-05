Outdoor art graces downtown

× Expand Photo provided A fish out of water in downtown Middlebury: ”Big Fish” by Vermont artist Martin McGowan.

MIDDLEBURY | ”Big Fish” by Martin McGowan of Newark, Vt., and “Anyman: The Head” by John Matusz of Waitsfield now bloom in the flower gardens adjacent to the Henry Sheldon Museum in downtown Middlebury.

Both artists are accomplished sculptors and their work brings an added dimension to the Museum’s founding mission as an art museum highlighting Vermonters. The sculptures were installed in mid-July 2018 and continue until at least year-end 2018.

McGowan’s “Big Fish” is a hand-carved core of cedar covered with pieces of copper bath tubs, buckets, and old stainless steel water tanks. For stability, the stand is a table leg welded to a truck rim base filled with cement. McGowan’s sculptures offer not only the beauty of oxidizing steel in the natural elements but a cost-effective way of making a grand artistic statement. McGowan is celebrated for his inventive, sophisticated welding skills coupled with his humorous, ingenious, visionary imagination.

The Sheldon Museum sculpture garden is open year round, dawn to dusk. The garden is maintained by Middlebury Garden Club, whose many members can be seen weekly caring for the vibrant, colorful flowers, tending to the shrubs and trees, while admiring Big Fish and Anyman.