Outreach Team helps Vermont vets

The Vermont Veterans Outreach Program provides ongoing assistance primarily to combat Veterans. Support is provided by identifying any potential needs and facilitating the process of accessing all available services.

Partnering with the Vermont National Guard’s Family Assistance Specialists and other local, state and Federal agencies, in order to address the concerns of Veterans by responding in a prompt and confidential manner.

Outreach specialists have diverse backgrounds and many of them have served in the different branches of the military. Their commonality is that they know what our veterans are facing every day.

The Vermont Veterans Outreach Program has a proven track record in getting the job done-helping our veterans receive the services they need and have earned for their service to our country. Specialists work with veterans from different eras including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm and most recently Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Our veterans can expect to be treated with respect and be valued by the Vermont Veterans Outreach Program.

“The genuine concern for the soldiers and their families is outstanding. As a first Sergeant, I asked the Outreach Program for help for my Soldiers and for my own family. In all instances, help was quickly forthcoming. My Soldiers and my family were treated with respect and compassion, and guided to resources that helped them resolve their problems. And they grew and became more self-sufficient as a result,” according to OIF in Iraq.

“I was involved in 18 IED attacks. I was a medic, and I went back out again and again. When I came home, I thought I was just having trouble adjusting. I was losing my balance, losing my temper. My wife sat me down and convinced me to call Outreach. It’s the people around you who notice something’s wrong- your family and the Soldiers you served with. My advice is, listen to them,” said another OIF.

“I needed help and found it. The Outreach Program is very organized and has very caring people that work there. I am a Veteran and I needed help and found it through this Program. Thank you Outreach! I highly recommend the Outreach Program for all Soldiers. They really care about you as a person,” according to OIF in Kuwait.

Resources

Vermont Outreach Hotline

Inquiry or crisis 24-7

888-607-8773

Vermont Veterans Administration (VA)

866-687-8387

Vermont Veterans Affairs

888-666-9844

National Suicide Hotline

800-273-8255