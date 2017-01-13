Pack The Paramount revamped to increase impact on hunger

RUTLAND — With an eye toward significantly increasing its impact on donations and public awareness of hunger issues, organizers of one of Rutland County’s largest annual food drives are completely revamping the signature event.

Pack The Paramount, which has annually collected tons of food to fill seats at The Paramount Theatre and ultimately the Rutland Community Cupboard, BROC Food Shelf and Salvation Army, is changing names and focus: It will now be known as Pack The Paramount – The “Newly”wed Game Rutland.

“Instead of bags of food, we will aim to fill The Paramount with people for a fun, entertaining evening of laughs,” said GMP Vice President Steve Costello, one of the organizers. “With the Vermont Food Bank now in Rutland, we’re turning our attention to raising funds so the food shelves can buy exactly what they want – at prices well below retail.”

Carpenter and Costin and The Vermont Country Store join GMP, The Paramount and Mix 98.1-WJJR as presenting sponsors for Pack The Paramount – The “Newly”wed Game Rutland. Special thanks for their significant contributions, along with all sponsors and supporters: O’Brien Shortle Reynolds and Sabotka PC, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Diamonds and More, Peg and Joe Kraus, Heritage Family Credit Union, Lyz Tomsuden Design, Asplundh Tree Experts, Dave and Lyn Wolk, Steve and Jane Costello, the Giancola Family of Businesses, Park Place Florist, LaFlamme’s Furniture Mall, and Best Western Inn & Suites.

“Building a strong community is a key focus of our business,” said Carpenter & Costin co-owner Russ Marsan. “We jumped at the opportunity to become a lead presenter of this event, and look forward to helping build it into an annual highlight of the community calendar, with a significantly larger impact over time.”

“For over 70 years, The Vermont Country Store has demonstrated that neighbor-helping-neighbor creates lasting improvement in our communities,” said Eliot Orton, who is a third-generation proprietor of the family business. “We’ve supported Pack the Paramount with donations of food since it began, and we applaud the organizers for working together and trying a new approach to keep the local issue of hunger at the forefront.”

Terry Jaye, program manager at Catamount Radio, WJJR’s owner, said the change represented a natural progression for Pack The Paramount after more than a decade. “This event, like the Gift-of-Life Marathon and Walk A Mile, is focused equally on raising awareness of issues and addressing them,” Jaye said. “We think the new model will have people talking more than ever about the event, which will bring a lot more attention to the issue of hunger in Rutland County.”

The annual event, which will be held on the Saturday closest to Valentine’s Day, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m., will feature eight couples from all walks of life competing on stage in a local version of the popular television game show. They range from true newlyweds to one couple celebrating more than 55 years of marriage. Comedian and magician Tom Joyce will host.

The couples include Gwen and Joel Flewelling, Tom and Tricia Huebner, Ed and Fran Kelly, Peg and Joe Kraus, Brent and Amanda Godnick, Ryan and Rebecca Buonadonna, Rich and Jess Cowden, and Angelo and Bessie Centini. Four couples each will square off in two rounds, with the top two couples from each group competing in the finals.

Attendees can renew their vows at the event, and have a chance to win prizes, including a pair of Diamond earrings from Diamonds and More. Children may attend, but parents are reminded that the night’s content may not be suitable for all ages.

“This is going to be an incredibly fun event, with a lot of laughs, tenderness and surprises,” said Paramount Programming Director Eric Mallette. “Like the original TV show, the only thing that will be predictable will be that it is unpredictable – and that people will be talking about it for weeks afterward.”

Tickets are available now at The Paramount Theatre Box Office, by calling 775-0903, or at www.paramountvt.org. All proceeds will be divided between the three food shelves to help local residents in times of need.