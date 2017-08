× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

MONKTON – Rylee Layn, 8, of Monkton is a young equestrian riding her horse for the first time at the paddock at Addison County Fair and Field Days last week. Her parents, Alex and Jodi Layn, said she started riding at a young age and loves the bond between rider and horse. She is a student at Monkton School.