Pair arrested in Rutland

RUTLAND — On Nov. 16, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks stopped a vehicle on East Street in Rutland City for a motor vehicle violation. 

The operator was identified as Chani I. Biser, 22, of Rutland. She displayed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. 

Biser provided a preliminary breath sample resulting in a .246 BrAC. Biser was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland Town where she was processed for DUI.

The passenger in the vehicle initially provided troopers with a false name and date of birth. Investigation revealed the passenger was Daniel G. DeJarnette, 24, of Rutland. 

DeJarnette was found to have court-ordered conditions of release prohibiting him from having contact with Biser, the driver. 

DeJarnette was taken into custody for violation of conditions of release and false reports to law enforcement authorities. He was transported to the VSP Barracks in Rutland Town. 

Biser was cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on Dec. 5. She was later released to a sober party. 

DeJarnette was transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and is scheduled to be arraigned on November 16, 2016 at 1230 hours.

Top Headlines