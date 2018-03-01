Palace in the rainforest

× Expand Photo provided

MIDDLEBURY | Using unpublished archival sources and a photographic survey undertaken in 2017, Queens University Ontario art scholar Gauvin Alexander Bailey will reconstruct the circumstances, influences, and builders of the Palace of Sans-Souci in Milot, Haiti, Tuesday March 13 at 4:30 p.m. Built in 1810, the UNESCO World Heritage site was at the nexus of a global network of cultures at the dawn of Caribbean and Latin American independence. Bailey’s lecture, titled “The Palace of Sans-Souci: The Untold Story of the Potsdam of the Rainforest” is free at Middlebury College’s Mahaney Center for the Arts, Sabra Field Lecture Hall (Room 125).