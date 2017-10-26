Panelists discuss race in Vermont

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio An open forum about race in Vermont discussed a film about a racist incident in Rutland.

MANCHESTER | A community discussion about race issues in Vermont was held at Burr and Burton Academy (BBA), a private high school located in Manchester, Oct. 18. Panelists included both black and white social-justice activists. The panelists approached the open forum with sensitivity as well as calls for action in towns, businesses and schools across the state.

Panelists included host Jonathan Fine of Move-On Manchester, Rep. Ruqaiyah “Kiah” Morris, D-Bennington 2-2, Tabitha Pohl-Moore of NAACP Rutland, BBA graduate Naomi Johnson, and social-justice and carbon tax activist Theo Talcott, also a BBA graduate.

“We’re not here to have you talked to… We’d like this to be an open conversation about race, no matter what your race is. Speak your mind…Silence is not an option,” said Fine. “…And we don’t want to question the veracity of anyone’s experience in relation to race.”

“These are really complicated, difficult personal conversations to have,” said Rep. Morris. “They will shake you to your core, they will make you question things you thought you understood… (but) it’s what’s needed for transformative work.”

Morris championed H. 308 (Act 54) in Montpelier creating Vermont’s Racial Disparities in the Criminal and Juvenile Justice System Advisory Panel. The bill, which passed both the House and Senate earlier this year, was signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott in May. The panel’s first report is expected to be completed early in 2018.

“I was the first black woman elected to the Vermont legislature in almost 30 years,” she noted. “This is an important conversation because Bennington County is anecdotally considered to be the most racist county in the entire state. Our court system sends more (Bennington County) people of color to prison then any where else in the state… I have a young black son and I have concerns about what this means for our future and for our students… I want to say that not everything is alright on this beautiful campus or in this beautiful state.”