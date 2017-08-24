Part 1: Addison County’s first woman pioneer

× Expand Ann Story aims a rifle.

SALISBURY | Ann Story was Addison County’s earliest settlers. She was an 18th century heroine who cast a long shadow across Vermont’s historical landscape.

A frontier woman, wife, mother, horsebreaker, farmer, shooter, hunter, trapper, rebel spy and Indian fighter, Ann was “Wonder Woman” before the comic book character was created. She was a woman of natural intelligence, courage and stamina.

From poor Connecticut stock, Ann endured our variable northern climate, Indian raiding parties and enemy British soldiers accompanied by their Tory toadies.

Born Hannah Ann Reynolds in 1735, she grew up in spartan surroundings. According to her most recent biographer Michael T. Hahn, author of “Ann Story: Vermont’s Heroine of Independence,” published by New England Press, recorded details of her pioneer life are few and far between. Ann married farmer Amos Story in 1755. In 1761, she gave birth to a son, Solomon. Two years later, Ephraim was born followed by three daughters in successive years.

In September 1774, the Storys left Connecticut to pioneer along the Otter Creek Valley near the Middlebury-Salisbury town line. Leaving his wife and most of the children at old Fort Ranger in Rutland, Amos took eldest son Solomon to trek north along the creek and stake out a homestead, within site of today’s Shard Villa, on Shard Villa Road, in Salisbury.

Father and son trudged through 35 miles of deep, fly- and mosquito-infested forest and swamp lands to get to their home site. On his 100 acres, Amos and Solomon erected a lean-to cabin as a base camp for land-clearing work. They returned south to Ann and the rest of the family in late autumn; they spent that winter in the safety of the fort located at the corner of today Main and Terell streets.

In spring 1775, Amos and Solomon resumed their land-clearing work in Salisbury.

“Amos was cutting down a large maple tree,” according to Hahn’s Ann Story 1996 book. “He swung the ax powerfully notching the trunk facing the area where he wanted the tree to fall. Then he started chopping through the opposite side... As he whittled away the trunk, the great tree... started to fall... A lower limb swung around and hit Amos, knocking him to the ground. Before he could get up, the maple tree smashed down on top of him.”

Amos Story was dead.

