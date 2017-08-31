Part 2: Addison County’s first woman pioneer

× Expand Photo provided by Anne Kusnick Vermont pioneer and American spy Ann Story defended her family against British troops and attacking Indians. Pictured: “Ani Get Your Gun,” a painting by artist Anne Kusnick.

SALISBURY | Conclusion.

Young Solomon Story reacted quickly after his father, Amos, was killed by a falling tree. He located Benjamin Smalley, his closest neighbor.

Smalley helped young Solomon retrieve Amos’ body after it was pinned under the tree.

The two carried Amos’ body to Smalley’s cabin where he was buried in a grave alongside the remains of Smalley’s daughter and sister.

Solomon thanked Smalley for the help and set off to Fort Ranger to his mother, brother and sisters with the sad news.

Ann Story did not let the death of her husband end her dream of building a new life of freedom on the frontier.

A tall, athletic woman, Ann purchased a packhorse at the fort, and the family trekked overland to the Salisbury lean-to.

Within days, Ann and her children began work on the partially built cabin. She certainly wasn’t afraid to fire her long rifle at Abenaki scouts lurking in the shadows nearby.

Ann’s new cabin had a trap door leading to a natural crawl space, along a limestone rock ledge below. The ledge led to a thicket of brushes and then on to the nearby bank of the Otter Creek. This crevice is still visible at the former cabin site today.

During the darkest days of the American Revolution, Ann dug out a tunnel above Otter Creek below the cabin site. This tunnel acted as a family “safe room” and a stash for rebel Green Mountain Boys passing through the valley. Ann became a rebel too and a confidant to the Boys. As the Boys’ spy, she reported the comings and goings of British, Tories and their Abenaki allies who occasionally passed along the creek. After the Revolution, Ann remarried.

Benjamin Smalley, who buried Amos Story in 1775, became her second husband in 1792.

Smalley died in 1808, and Ann was again a widow.

In 1812, Ann married her third husband, Capt. Stephen Goodrich.

Ann died April 5, 1817. She is buried in the Farmingdale Cemetery in the old Seeley District, along Three Mile Bridge Road in Middlebury within two miles of her cabin. A pioneer cabin, built nearby in Addison County during the same time, used to stand as a memorial to Ann Story near the original cabin site. It was destroyed by an arsonist in 2004.

A simple line of memorial text hints at Ann’s larger-than-life story: “Mrs. Hannah Goodrich died April 5, 1817 in the 75th year of her age.”

Note: Last week’s photo showed a 19th century frontier woman and was meant to illustrate the pioneer spirit of Ann Story 100 years earlier. Photography was not invented until the 1800s, so no image of Ann Story exists.