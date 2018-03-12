Parting shot

× Expand Photo courtesy of Middlebury parks & Recreation

MIDDLEBURY | The Midddlebury Parks & Recreation Department said goodbye to its departing director Terri Arnold last month. “Terri’s guidance and leadership has been instrumental in making our department one of the premier ones in the state,” according to Dustin Hunt and Brian Hald on behalf of the Parks & Rec staff. “Terri brought a wealth of knowledge and skills that helped our department climb to new heights we never thought imaginable. We will certainly miss her warm smile.”