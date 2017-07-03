Patterson to teach acting in Brandon

× Expand Photo provided Robert Patterson, a renowned New York City acting teacher, will be in residence in Brandon from July 31 to Aug. 11.

BRANDON — Acting professionals, aspiring actors and dedicated amateurs will be inspired by a two-week intensive acting workshop with Robert Patterson at the Compass Music and Arts Center in Brandon.

Patterson, a renowned New York City acting teacher, will be in residence in Brandon from July 31 to Aug. 11.

The workshop will cover key elements by Patterson’s especially honed acting program taught at the studio in New York, which bears his name. Having studied under Sandford Meisner and the Neighborhood Playhouse, Patterson went on to develop an acting program that enables actors to breakdown a scene, develop physical roles, understand the complexity of technique and engage in a complete acting process. In his many decades of teaching, he has launched several careers and maintained a robust schedule of classes.

Speaking of Patterson’s work, actor Ted Danson said, “studying with Robert Patterson gave me a concrete and specific way of working which has served me throughout my career. The skills I learned for building a character have enabled me to approach my craft with confidence and flexibility. His studio is indispensable for any actor serious about learning the art of acting.”

Danson is known for his roles in TV’s Cheers, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Curb Your Enthusiasm and, most recently, The Good Place.

“Acting is a craft that demands attention and dedication,” said Patterson, “I believe in the work and challenge actors to step up to the process.”

Registration for the workshop is open through July 7 and students can sign up for one or two weeks through the studio’s website: thepattersonstudio.com/acting-workshops/actors-summer-workshop-in-vermont/.

No audition or prior experience is necessary. Dates: July 31 to Aug. 11. Classes will meet Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a 45-minute lunch break. Tuition: $1,550 for two weeks and $875 for the first week only. Please email direct inquiries to: info@thepattersonstudio.com, call 646-400-5556 or visit the website — thepattersonstudio.com.

The center is located in Park Village at 333 Jones Dr. in Brandon. Call 247-4295 for details.