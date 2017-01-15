Peer-to-Peer meeting facilitators wanted

MIDDLEBURY — Has addiction touched your life in some way? Do you enjoy group discussions? The Turning Point Center is a non-profit recovery center that provides a safe, friendly, fun and substance free environment where all people in recovery from addictive substances, and their families and friends, can meet for peer-to-peer recovery support, social activities, recovery coaching, education, and advocacy. 

As a peer-support organization, Turning Point relies on individuals with lived experience with addiction to support its visitors.  They are looking to train new group facilitators to lead small, intimate support meetings. Group facilitation options include, but are not limited to:  All-Recovery, Friends & Family All-Recovery, Youth Support and SMART Recovery. If you are interested in finding out more about this opportunity, please contact RSVP at 388-7044.

