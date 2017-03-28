Pheonix Books to host storytime

RUTLAND — Celebrate spring on April 8 with Eileen Christelow and a storytime featuring her new book, Robins! Narrated with humor and filled with kid-pleasing details, this is a fascinating account of how robins grow up. Eileen Christelow, of Dummerston, Vt, has written and illustrated numerous best-selling picture books including 10 popular stories about the Five Little Monkeys, Letters from a Desperate Dog, and Vote! Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center Street, Rutland, Vt. All ages are welcome to this free event.