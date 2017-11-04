Philly man cited in Rutland

RUTLAND | On Oct. 25, members of the Vermont State Police of the Rutland Barracks responded to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for a report of an individual, Jamarr Robinson, 36, of Philadelphia, Pa., who reportedly introduced prescription medication into the prison facility.

Robinson was issued a criminal citation for transportation of alcohol, tobacco, or regulated drugs into places of detention.

The penalties for an individual who violates this statute shall be imprisoned not more than three month or fined not more than $300 or both.