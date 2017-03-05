Phoenix Feeds & Nutrition Donates $10,000 to Kickoff Age Well’s 2017 March for Meals

NEW HAVEN — Representatives from Langrock, Sperry & Wool (Burlington and Middlebury) and Phoenix Feeds & Nutrition, Inc. (New Haven) presented Age Well with a $10,000 check to support their 2017 March for Meals. As the largest provider of Meals on Wheels in Vermont, Age Well participates annually in March for Meals, a month-long campaign that raises awareness and funds for seniors experiencing hunger, isolation and loss of independence.

According to Meals on Wheels of America, more than 40,000 Vermonter seniors are living in or near poverty and over 20,000 are threatened by hunger. Age Well oversees over 60 meal routes in Northwestern Vermont, providing nutritious meals and safety checks to thousands of individuals each year.

“We greatly appreciate Phoenix Feed’s commitment to aging Vermonters. Meals on Wheels delivers nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks, providing the nourishment that keeps seniors healthy and independent. This generous gift will fund meal deliveries to one route for an entire year,” said Sara Wool, Age Well’s Director of Communications.

As an industry-leader that provides farmers with the highest quality of feed and services, Phoenix Feeds, understands the importance and impact of good nutrition and healthy eating. “We are proud to support Age Well and their March for Meals,” said Craig Newton, Phoenix Feeds’ Co-Owner and former Addison County Meals on Wheels Volunteer. “Many of our neighbors lack access to food on a daily basis. Phoenix Feeds strives to provide feed and nutrition to our farms and we work closely with partners like Age Well to do the same for our seniors.”