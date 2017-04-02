Photographer and historian on tap

MIDDLEBURY — The Sheldon Museum presents photographer and art historian Kirsten Hoving and sculptor and photographer Eric Nelson who will join forces to discuss the role of the object in their respective artistic practices on April 12.  Their work is included in the Sheldon’s current exhibit Focus on the Sheldon: A Five-Point Perspective. Noon. The talk is included with Museum admission. The Sheldon Museum is located at One Park Street, Middlebury. For more information on the exhibit, visit www.HenrySheldonMuseum.org or call the Sheldon at 802-388-2117.

