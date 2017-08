× Expand Eagle photo

FERRISBURGH – The Rokeby Museum’s annual Pie & Ice Cream Social will be held Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. on U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh. Pie-baking volunteers have been doing it for more than 30 years. Peach, apple, berry pies of every kind — it’s 12 feet of pies plain or a la mode with ice cream from Wilcox Dairy.