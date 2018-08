Having a great day is as easy as pie at Rokeby Museum’s annual Pie and Ice Cream Social – coming up on Sunday, Aug. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. Pie-baking volunteers will offer peach, apple, berry pies of every kind – and in every combination possible. Your slice with ice cream includes Vermont’s own Wilcox Dairy. All proceeds support the museum’s mission. Admission is free and pie and ice-cream is $6 per serving.