Pioneer Ann Story sculpture underway in Rutland

× Expand Art courtesy of Vermont Historical Society A Vermont Historical Society painting depicting Ann Story and her family defending her Salisbury homestead during the early 1780s. A one-of-a-kind sculpture of the pioneer woman will be created in Rutland this year.

RUTLAND | Spring is only two and half months away and Rutland Blooms is preparing for a glorious downtown Rutland. In addition to flowers and local art, this year’s efforts will see a new Center Street sculpture of Vermont 18th-century pioneer Ann Story dedicated.

Rutland Blooms, a city beautification program which has planted thousands of flowers and flowering crabapples, maples and other trees in Rutland, presented the City of Rutland with a $25,000 grant last week in support of the Center Street Marketplace.

According to Rutland Blooms coordinator Steve Costello, a Green Mountain Power (GMP) executive and a founding participant in the civic group, “The funding comes from Rutland Blooms donors and will pay for landscaping and plantings in the new downtown space, which is expected to be completed in the spring.”

Rutland Mayor Dave Allaire has made city rebuilding a priority in his first term.

“This grant will help ensure the completion of the Center Street Marketplace and create a welcoming, inviting setting,” Allaire said. “This project has involved tremendous collaboration between the city, businesses, the state and federal governments, so it’s appropriate that this final piece – the landscaping aesthetic – is being funded through Rutland Blooms, which is the epitome of collaboration in the city of Rutland.”

“Raising money for Rutland Blooms has been incredibly satisfying, with tremendous support from businesses big and small, and individuals who care about Rutland’s future,” Costello said. “This donation would not be possible without broad support from a host of community leaders.”

Rutland Blooms, GMP and MKF Properties, in collaboration with the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center, also donated “Stone Legacy,” a 10-foot sculpture of a stone sculptor carved from marble donated by Vermont Quarries, to the city for inclusion in the Center Street Marketplace. The artwork, created by artists Steve Shaheen of New York and Alessandro Lombardo and Andrea Ingrassi of Italy, from a model by Kellie Pereira, was carved last summer.

A one-of-a-kind sculpture of Revolutionary War hero Ann Story, who lived in Rutland, Middlebury, and Salisbury, is also being funded by the extended Costello family and will be carved in 2018.

“It’s a cool story,” Costello told the Eagle, “and I have a huge family that is contributing to this, all with ties to Rutland County. Our grandmother was a widow; my grandfather died when my dad was about five, and he was one of seven kids under 16 with my grandmother pregnant with twins.The community really rallied around them and helped them stay together, so our family has a big soft spot for Rutland and it was actually pretty easy to get dozens of cousins to chip in anywhere from $100 to $5,000 each.”

Other projects are in the planning stages, Costello added.