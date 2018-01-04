Pittsford’s cool caves hold ice year round

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Pick Pingree of Rutland (left) leads cavers on a visit to the Pittsford Ice Caves in 2014.

PITTSFORD | On a cold day in January, descending the Pittsford Ice Caves, located off Goat Farm Road, provides a breath of summer’s air, well, sort of. The Champlain Valley of Vermont is endowed with several spectacular, subterranean spots, including limestone solution caves and tectonic caves like the ones in Pittsford, better known as ice caves.

Accompanied with another and reliable flashlights, proper caving attire, and all the necessary safety precautions, you can explore the Pittsford Ice Caves most every weekend. But beware of ice and slippery conditions.

The famous Pittsford Ice Caves, a network of tectonic caves formed by rock slides thousands of years ago, were formerly owned by the Nature Conservancy.

The natural feature, formed 10,000 years ago, are now under the stewardship of the town of Pittsford. The Nature Conservancy handed its ownership of the caves over to the town to better preserve it for local residents. The site is open to the public, but cavers enter at their own risk.

“Caves like the Pittsford Ice Caves are a popular spot for local young people,” spelunker Rick Pingree told the Eagle in 2014. “But it’s dangerous to come alone and unprepared. Never enter a cave without a hard hat, three light sources, sturdy boots and a plan to get out. Let someone know where you are going too.”

Pingree said that unlike familiar solution caves found in sedimentary rock such as limestone, tectonic or talus caves are formed by geological forces that cause rocks to split and move downhill.

“The most common tectonic caves — spectacularly represented by the Pittsford Ice Caves — are talus caves formed by rock slides and cliff collapses,” he said. “In ice caves, winter ice accumulates and can remain in the caves into summer. One year, there was ice in the caves until August.”