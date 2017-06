× Expand VSP photo Ryan Langeway

PITTSFORD — On May 21, members of the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a family dispute at Sandy Meadows in Pittsford. Troopers identified Ryan Langeway, 24, in the driveway of the home of Brian Langeway, 47. Ryan was ordered to leave the premises. He did not leave when ordered Ryan was taken into custody and transported to the VSP Rutland Barracks. He was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center for lack of $1,000 or a surety bond.