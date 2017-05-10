Pittsford man to serve 13 years

× Expand Photo by Vermont State Police Dennis Duby

RUTLAND—On March 30, the Vermont State Police responded to a report from the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland of an inmate making suspicious phone calls and writing suspicious letters.

Correctional staff were concerned that murderer and inmate Dennis Duby, 32, of Pittsford was contacting his ex-wife, violating his conditions of release.

But now Duby will be spending 13 years behind bars after a second-degree murder plea agreement was entered for his killing of his 2-year-old stepdaughter Dezirae Sheldon. The toddler died from fatal skull fractures while in Duby’s house.

In a Rutland court last week, Duby admitted to the 2014 killing of Dezirae. However, the family of the murdered toddler told the judge they want him to serve a life sentence.

“We are saddened that the theme of the Vermont judicial system is to offer a plea deal to avoid a lengthy trial,” Dezirae’s family said in a news statement released to WCAX-TV May 2. “Dennis should spend the rest of his life in jail with no chance of hurting any other children.”

According to Linda Johnson of Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, “I’m not sure that you could equate number of years in prison with the death of a toddler.”