Planned Parenthood and post-Christian Vermont

Low energy prices have helped lead the United States to its 101st consecutive month of economic recovery, the third longest in history, Vermont State Economist Tom Kavet on Nov. 30 told a one-day gathering of the Vermont Legislature.

“The continuing recovery in home prices and recent strong equity market performance will bolster household wealth and along with continued low energy prices in 2018, should support robust consumer spending — which represents about 70% of the economy,” Kavet said in a report.

The low energy prices to which Kavet refers are mostly due to “fracked” natural gas and oil. Not all legislators like the low cost of heating oil, natural gas, and gasoline. Some say Vermonters need a carbon tax nudge to get them to buy more renewable energy. For example..., Bradford Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas backed the “Essex Plan” carbon tax... .

The fee would be 3 cents on a gallon of propane, and 5 cents for diesel or home heating fuel to start, escalating to 24 cents, and 40 cents, respectively over the eight-year ramp-up. The fee would be assessed to wholesalers, who could choose to pass that cost directly on to the consumer.” The Essex Plan would rebate some carbon tax revenue to electricity ratepayers.

Copeland-Hanzas hopes a carbon tax would help move Vermont closer to the goal of 90 percent total renewable energy by 2050. “We are kidding ourselves if we think that anything that we’re doing right now is moving us in that direction,” Ms. Copeland-Hanzas told the Valley News.

She has a point (although probably not in the way she means it): the pro-renewable Legislature has opposed carbon reduction in the past, and is poised to do it again. In 2010 the Vermont Senate voted against Vermont Yankee, Vermont’s largest-ever zero-emitting power plant. Now, some of the same senators who opposed zero-carbon Vermont Yankee are pushing to legalize energy-intensive marijuana cultivation.

Growing five pounds of pot indoors requires the same amount of electricity needed to power 24 Vermont homes for a year. That’s why marijuana cultivation in greater Denver, Colorado accounts for more than half of all new demand for power. Colorado and Pacific Northwest states are struggling to meet emissions reduction goals due to the huge energy demand of legalized marijuana cultivation.