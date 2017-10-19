Plattsburgh artist headlines Middlebury

× Expand Photo by Lisa-Marie Mazzucco Violinist Soovin Kim was raised in Plattsburgh, N.Y.

MIDDLEBURY | Internationally renowned violinist Soovin Kim appeared on the Middlebury Performing Arts Series at the Mahaney Center in a popular concert Oct.13. In anticipation of the release of his upcoming new solo Bach CD, he treated the Middlebury audience to Bach’s E major partita, G minor sonata, and A minor sonata for solo violin.

Most of us in Vermont know Kim as one of our region’s most famous musicians.

Raised in Plattsburgh, N.Y., he was the youngest-ever musician to join the Vermont Youth Orchestra at age 10. He maintains a close relationship with the famed Marlboro Music Festival where he often spends his summers. Since 2009, Kim has served as co-artistic director of the acclaimed Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, held annually in Burlington.

Kim is an exciting young player who has built on the early successes of his prize-winning years to emerge as a mature and communicative artist. He enjoys a broad musical career, regularly performing.

In recent seasons he has been acclaimed for his “superb…impassioned” (Berkshire Review) performance of Alban Berg’s Chamber Concerto at the Bard Festival with the American Symphony Orchestra and a “sassy, throaty” (Philadelphia Inquirer) rendition of Kurt Weill’s concerto with the Curtis Chamber Orchestra. His Dallas Symphony performance of the Mendelssohn Double Concerto with music director Jaap van Zweden was noted for its “gorgeous tone, effortless brilliance and eloquent musicality” (Dallas Morning Star). He has performed in past seasons with the Philadelphia Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Stuttgart Radio Symphony, Salzburg Mozarteum Orchestra, and the Seoul Philharmonic and Accademia di Santa Cecilia Orchestra with Maestro Myung-Whun Chung.

In addition to his career as a soloist, Kim also performs as the first violinist of the Johannes String Quartet. He is well-known in Korea as a member of MIK, his ground-breaking piano quartet ensemble.

Kim is a sought-after teacher—he previously taught at Yale University, Stony Brook University, the Peabody Institute, and Kyung Hee University in Seoul. In fall 2014, he joined the faculty at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. He studied at the Cleveland Institute of Music with David Cerone and Donald Weilerstein, and graduated from the Curtis Institute of Music with Victor Danchenko and Jaime Laredo.