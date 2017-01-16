Police blotter

Killington employee dies after fall

KILLINGTON—On Jan. 7, at about 4 p.m., EMS responded to the Killington Ski Resort in the town of Killington for an injured employee. The employee, Jeffrey K. Chalk, had been found injured and unresponsive by a fellow resort employee. Chalk, a gondola mechanic, was discovered on the floor of Skyeship Gondola’s North Brook Terminal. Chalk was aided by medical personnel at the resort and subsequently transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:33 p.m.

The initial indications are Chalk was working alone when he fell approximately 13 feet from a catwalk to the cement floor below. There was evidence that Chalk had sustained a serious head injury. Chalk will undergo an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death. Chalk’s death is being jointly investigated by the Vermont State Police and the OCME. Vermont State Police have made a standard referral to Vermont’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. No further information is being released at this time.

Electrical fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER—On Jan. 7, at approximately 11:15 p.m. the Rochester Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 354 Brandon Mountain Road in Rochester. A passerby had seen the fire while driving by the home and called 911. Upon the first arrival of fire personnel they found the home to be unoccupied and engulfed in flames which had broken through the roof of the rear of the house. The home was completely destroyed and partially collapsed during fire fighting efforts. Damages were estimated at approximately $500,000 and no one was injured in the fire although two family dogs had passed as result of the fire.

The Fire Chief of Rochester FD contacted the Vermont State Police/Fire Investigative Unit and requested an origin and cause investigation of the fire after gathering some information about the fire and the residence, which had not been occupied at the time of the fire. A Detective from the Vermont State Police and an Investigator from the Division of Fire Safety responded on Jan. 8 to the scene. The Investigators have determined that the fire cause was electrical.

Convenience store robbery

EAST WALLINGFORD—On Jan. 11, at approximately 8:52 p.m. the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a Robbery at Mac’s Convenience Store located at 263 Vermont Route 103 in the Town of East Wallingford.

Upon arrival, Troopers discovered a lone male entered the store and demanded money. The male was wearing blue jeans, black boots, a blue sweatshirt and a black ski mask. It appeared the male was wearing multiple layers of clothing as well. The male was described as approximately 6”0” tall with a medium build. The male did not display a weapon at any time. He exited the store and fled on foot toward Vermont Route 140 where it is believed he was picked up by a waiting vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the VSP Rutland Barracks at (802) 773-9101

Single vehicle crash

CLARENDON—On Jan.11, at approximately 5:37 p.m., Vermont State Police were advised of a single vehicle crash on Walker Mountain Road, in Clarendon, with injuries. Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene as well.

It was found that Sarah Carleton, age 54, of West Rutland, Vermont, had been operating her 2001 Honda CRV southbound on Walker Mountain Road. It was found that Carleton had started going off of the shoulder of the roadway, and then over corrected the vehicle, causing her to cross the northbound lane of travel and crash into a stone wall off of the opposite shoulder of the roadway.

Carleton suffered superficial abrasions to her face, and a bruised knee as result of the impact. Carleton was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center to further evaluate the injuries sustained from the crash.

Crash leads to DUI arrest

STARKSBORO—On Jan. 10, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to the intersection of VT Route 116 and Ireland Road for the report of a one car motor vehicle crash with no reported injuries. Dispatch advised that the operator, who was described as a male, had departed the crash scene on foot.

Upon arrival and further investigation it was determined that Asher McCauley, age 19, was driving northbound on VT Route 116. McCauley lost control of the motor vehicle, left the roadway on the east shoulder, over corrected, and ultimately collided with a guardrail on the west shoulder of the roadway.

During the conversation with McCauley several signs of impairment were observed; McCauley subsequently was placed into custody and transported to the New Haven barracks for processing.

McCauley was later charged with Driving Under the Influence-Drugs, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Unlawful Mischief. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-388-4919.

DUI arrest made in Ferrisburgh

FERRISBURGH—On Jan. 9, the Vermont State Police responded to the Dollar General in Ferrisburgh for a vehicle that had been the subject of an earlier BOL for erratic operation. The State Police located the vehicle in the parking lot, with the operator sitting in the driver’s seat. While speaking with the operator, State Police detected an odor of intoxicants emanating from the vehicle. The operator, Ricky Parker, was screened for DUI. Parker exhibited signs of impairment. Parker submitted to a preliminary breath test which yielded a result of 0.107% BAC. Parker was taken into custody and processed for DUI. Parker was released on citation to appear at Addison District Court on Jan. 30 to answer the charge of DUI.

Man falls through ice on Lake Champlain

FERRISBURGH—On Jan. 8, at about 1:47 p.m., members of the Vermont State Police were informed of a male who had fallen through the ice on Lake Champlain in the area of Annex Rd.

Investigation revealed that Daniel Doyle, age 74, was walking on a section of ice approximately 10-15 feet from shore. The area of ice that Doyle was walking on broke away, resulting in Doyle becoming partially submerged in open water. Doyle was able to utilize an ice pick to partially pull himself from the water. Residents in the area heard Doyle’s cries for help and were able to get him out of the water and onto shore utilizing an aluminum boat.

Doyle was treated and released by Shelburne rescue on scene for minor cold related injuries.

The VSP was assisted on scene by VT Fish and Game, and Shelburne Rescue.

The Vermont State Police would like to remind everyone that “no ice is safe ice” and to use caution while enjoying ice covered waterways.

Armed robbery in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD—On Jan, 10, the Vermont State Police responded to 172 North Main Street (Citgo Smart Shop) in the Town of Wallingford, for an Armed Robbery.

Upon arrival Troopers initiated an investigation and deployed a K9 in an effort to locate the subject(s) responsible. A detective from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation also responded.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police/Detective Todd at 802.773.9101.