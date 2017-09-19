Police allege man linked to Rutland woman's death

RUTLAND | The reported passing of Trina Fitzgerald, 58, of Rutland, on Aug. 27, received scant attention until this week when Rutland Police Department officials announced an arrest connected.

Rutland Police Department officers arrested Randal Johnson, 58, in connection with Fitzgerald’s death Sept. 18.

Johnson was cited for the alleged murder of Trina Fitzgerald, 58, which occurred at an apartment unit located on Madison Street in Rutland on Aug. 27.

Johnson was charged with second-degree murder. No bail was set. He was set to appear in court in Rutland City Sept. 19.

Police did not release details about how Fitzgerald died. Her obituary did not include any suspicious causes relating to her death other than that her death occurred "unexpectedly" at home.

Fitzgerald was born in Rutland on May 8, 1959, the daughter of Leon and Beatrice (Manning) Sherwood.

Family members told police that she enjoyed bingo, country music and spending time with her family and friends around the Rutland County area.

Surviving are her father of Rutland, her companion Randall Johnson of Proctor, two sons, Robert Braley of Rutland and Jarren Fitzgerald of Rutland, two daughters, Tammy Fitzgerald and Crystal Braley of Rutland; a sister Rose Wetherby, one brother, Christopher Fitzgerald of Rutland, and 10 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.