Police arrest Whiting fugitive

× Expand Vermont State Police photo Kyle LaFountain

WHITING | Police received a tip which led to the capture of fugitive Kyle LaFountain, 31, of Whiting.

On March 17, at 12:55 p.m., the Vermont State Police were contacted by a concerned citizen on South Main Street in Whiting that an individual with an active arrest warrant was seen.

Troopers visited with the South Main Street resident, and conducted a brief search of the home. They located LaFountain in a bedroom.

LaFountain was taken into custody on the active arrest warrant for failure to appear and transported to the Vermont State New Haven Barracks for processing.

Following processing by troopers, LaFountain was transported to the Chittenden County Regional Correctional Center where he was lodged on the outstanding warrant.