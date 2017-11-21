Police Blotter

Salisbury man stopped SALISBURY | On Nov. 15, Vermont State Police troopers from the New Haven Barracks initiated a motor vehicle stop after observing a motor vehicle infraction. Through the course of the motor vehicle stop it was determined that the operator, Ethan Newton, 26, of Salisbury, was under criminal suspension. Subsequently Newton was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for operating after suspension or revocation, a violation of Title 23 VSA 674. Newton was later released on a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court to answer the charge on Jan. 8, 2018. Lost hunter found alive RUTLAND | On Nov.15, the Vermont State Police were contacted by the Killington Police Department requesting assistance in locating a missing hunter. Killington Police were notified that Steven Duprey of Proctor had gone missing while hunting. Duprey was located where he left his vehicle on Top Ridge Drive in Killington. Duprey spent the night in the woods, and was able to find his way out on his own. Duprey did not require any medical attention. Cabot woman in Route 22A crash SHOREHAM | A vehicle operated by Deborah Jones of Cabot was traveling south on Route 22A when it crossed the center line, and left the roadway on the eastern shoulder. The vehicle struck multiple trees and fencing, causing the vehicle to rollover before coming to an uncontrolled position of rest on its side off the roadway. Fire, Rescue, and Police responded to the scene to assist. Investigation is pending, as State Police await the results of a blood test kit which was submitted to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory. Man stole auto RUTLAND TOWN | On Sept.17, the Vermont State Police were notified of a stolen vehicle complainant in Tinmouth. Through investigation, troopers learned that Mark Pierro of Tinmouth had scrapped the vehicle and he was not the owner of the vehicle, nor did he have permission to have the vehicle scrapped. Troopers located and interviewed Pierro at a later date during the investigation. He was photographed and fingerprinted at the State Police Barracks in Rutland Town. Pierro was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division, on Jan. 8, 2018, to answer to the above charges.

Gas tanks, fuel stolen in Ripton RIPTON | On Nov.10, Lee Herringshaw of Ripton called Vermont State Police to report a theft at his part-time residence on Branch Road in Ripton. Herringshaw said someone stole two large propane tanks that were full of fuel from the residence between the end of August and Nov. 8. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police at (802) 388-4919. Hunting gear stolen ORWELL | On Nov. 11, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Parks Drive in Orwell. Craig Hanson had his vehicle parked at a residence on Parks Drive, and someone smashed the rear window to gain access and stole a hunting back pack with valuable hunting tools inside. The theft occurred between 2:30 and 5 p.m. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Vermont State Police New Haven barracks at (802) 388-4919. Cornwall man was DUI CORNWALL | On Nov. 11, at approximately 11:16 p.m.,Vermont State Police responded to a residence in the Town of Cornwall for a reported family fight. Further investigation revealed that Miguel Angel Garcia, 39, of Cornwall, had arrived at the residence after driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Garcia was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. Garcia was subsequently transported to Act 1 in Burlington. Garcia is scheduled to appear in Addison County District Court on Nov. 27, at 12:30 p.m. to answer the charge of DUI 1. Incident in Starksboro STARKSBORO | On Nov. 9, VSP New Haven troopers received a call about a possible violation of a relief from abuse order. Troopers speaking with the victim and reviewing the court order, it was found that Donald Whalon Jr., 33, had violated this order by texting the victim approximately a week prior to the victim reporting the incident. Whalon agreed to meet with Troopers at the New Haven Barracks to further discuss this incident and to be processed for the offense. Whalon was later released on a citation for the above violation. Rutland man in custody, released

RUTLAND | On Nov. 12, at approximately 1:30 p.m, Vermont State Police troopers from the Rutland Barracks were notified Shaun Erickson, 33, of Rutland, was potentially in violation of his pre-trial conditions of release. It was later determined Erickson was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Erickson was then taken into custody and later released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division. Bridport teen stopped CASTLETON | On Nov. 11, troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks were patrolling Castleton. A vehicle was stopped for a defective equipment violation. Investigation revealed the driver, Tyler Brouillard, 19, of Bridport, was driving on a suspended Vermont driver’s license. Brouillard was transported back to the Castleton Police Department for processing. Burglar flees in Pittsford PITTSFORD | On Nov. 11, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a burglary that had occurred at residence on Meadow Lake Drive in Pittsford. Police discovered that a male wearing a gray “hoodie” sweatshirt had jumped out of a second-floor window and run eastbound on Meadow Lake Drive after discovering that the homeowner had arrived. The male was last seen running away from the residence. This case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at (802) 773-9101. Threat made at Dakin Farm FERRISBURGH | On Oct. 20, Vermont State Police was made aware of possible threatening comments made by Bruce Martell while at the Dakin Farm building in Ferrisburgh between Sept. 13 through Oct. 20. Bruce Martell, 67, of Ferrisburgh, was arrested last week for disorderly conduct based on the information learned during the investigation. Tyler Cormia charged with retail theft RUTLAND TOWN | On Nov. 9, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were assigned to a retail theft at the Hannaford Supermarket, in Rutland Town, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Tiler Cormia, left the premises with approximately $30 in merchandise from Hannaford Supermarket. Cormia was cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division for Jan. 8, 2018, at 8:30 a.m., to answer to the charge of retail theft.