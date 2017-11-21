Police Blotter

Salisbury man stopped
SALISBURY | On Nov. 15, Vermont State Police troopers from the New Haven Barracks initiated a motor vehicle stop after observing a motor vehicle infraction. Through the course of the motor vehicle stop it was determined that the operator, Ethan Newton, 26, of Salisbury, was under criminal suspension. Subsequently Newton was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for operating after suspension or revocation, a violation of Title 23 VSA 674. Newton was later released on a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court to answer the charge on Jan. 8, 2018.
Lost hunter found alive
RUTLAND | On Nov.15, the Vermont State Police were contacted by the Killington Police Department requesting assistance in locating a missing hunter. Killington Police were notified that Steven Duprey of Proctor had gone missing while hunting. Duprey was located where he left his vehicle on Top Ridge Drive in Killington. Duprey spent the night in the woods, and was able to find his way out on his own. Duprey did not require any medical attention.
Cabot woman in Route 22A crash
SHOREHAM | A vehicle operated by Deborah Jones of Cabot was traveling south on Route 22A when it crossed the center line, and left the roadway on the eastern shoulder. The vehicle struck multiple trees and fencing, causing the vehicle to rollover before coming to an uncontrolled position of rest on its side off the roadway. Fire, Rescue, and Police responded to the scene to assist. Investigation is pending, as State Police await the results of a blood test kit which was submitted to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory.
Man stole auto
RUTLAND TOWN | On Sept.17, the Vermont State Police were notified of a stolen vehicle complainant in Tinmouth. Through investigation, troopers learned that Mark Pierro of Tinmouth had scrapped the vehicle and he was not the owner of the vehicle, nor did he have permission to have the vehicle scrapped. Troopers located and interviewed Pierro at a later date during the investigation. He was photographed and fingerprinted at the State Police Barracks in Rutland Town. Pierro was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division, on Jan. 8, 2018, to answer to the above charges.
Gas tanks, fuel stolen in Ripton
RIPTON | On Nov.10, Lee Herringshaw of Ripton called Vermont State Police to report a theft at his part-time residence on Branch Road in Ripton. Herringshaw said someone stole two large propane tanks that were full of fuel from the residence between the end of August and Nov. 8. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police at (802) 388-4919.
Hunting gear stolen
ORWELL | On Nov. 11, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Parks Drive in Orwell. Craig Hanson had his vehicle parked at a residence on Parks Drive, and someone smashed the rear window to gain access and stole a hunting back pack with valuable hunting tools inside. The theft occurred between 2:30 and 5 p.m. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Vermont State Police New Haven barracks at (802) 388-4919.
Cornwall man was DUI
CORNWALL | On Nov. 11, at approximately 11:16 p.m.,Vermont State Police responded to a residence in the Town of Cornwall for a reported family fight. Further investigation revealed that Miguel Angel Garcia, 39, of Cornwall, had arrived at the residence after driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Garcia was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. Garcia was subsequently transported to Act 1 in Burlington. Garcia is scheduled to appear in Addison County District Court on Nov. 27, at 12:30 p.m. to answer the charge of DUI 1.
Incident in Starksboro
STARKSBORO | On Nov. 9, VSP New Haven troopers received a call about a possible violation of a relief from abuse order. Troopers speaking with the victim and reviewing the court order, it was found that Donald Whalon Jr., 33, had violated this order by texting the victim approximately a week prior to the victim reporting the incident. Whalon agreed to meet with Troopers at the New Haven Barracks to further discuss this incident and to be processed for the offense. Whalon was later released on a citation for the above violation.
Rutland man in custody, released
RUTLAND | On Nov. 12, at approximately 1:30 p.m, Vermont State Police troopers from the Rutland Barracks were notified Shaun Erickson, 33, of Rutland, was potentially in violation of his pre-trial conditions of release. It was later determined Erickson was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Erickson was then taken into custody and later released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.
Bridport teen stopped
CASTLETON | On Nov. 11, troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks were patrolling Castleton. A vehicle was stopped for a defective equipment violation. Investigation revealed the driver, Tyler Brouillard, 19, of Bridport, was driving on a suspended Vermont driver’s license. Brouillard was transported back to the Castleton Police Department for processing.
Burglar flees in Pittsford
PITTSFORD | On Nov. 11, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a burglary that had occurred at residence on Meadow Lake Drive in Pittsford. Police discovered that a male wearing a gray “hoodie” sweatshirt had jumped out of a second-floor window and run eastbound on Meadow Lake Drive after discovering that the homeowner had arrived. The male was last seen running away from the residence. This case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at (802) 773-9101.
Threat made at Dakin Farm
FERRISBURGH | On Oct. 20, Vermont State Police was made aware of possible threatening comments made by Bruce Martell while at the Dakin Farm building in Ferrisburgh between Sept. 13 through Oct. 20. Bruce Martell, 67, of Ferrisburgh, was arrested last week for disorderly conduct based on the information learned during the investigation.
Tyler Cormia charged with retail theft
RUTLAND TOWN | On Nov. 9, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were assigned to a retail theft at the Hannaford Supermarket, in Rutland Town, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Tiler Cormia, left the premises with approximately $30 in merchandise from Hannaford Supermarket. Cormia was cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division for Jan. 8, 2018, at 8:30 a.m., to answer to the charge of retail theft.
No injuries in Route 7 mishap
PITTSFORD | On Nov 9, Vermont State Police troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 7 at the intersection of Route 3 in Pittsford. Investigation revealed Amy Ridlon, 44, of Proctor was traveling north on Route 7, slowing down to make a left turn onto Route 3, when she was struck in the driver’s side door by Deborah Tucker, 66, of Brandon who was attempting to make a left turn onto Route 7. The crash caused minor damage to both vehicles, however they were able to be driven away under their own power. There were no reported injuries as result of this crash and drugs or alcohol were not a factor.
Route 22A closed after mishap
ADDISON | On Nov. 6, at approximately 4:57 p.m., VSP Vermont State Police received a call about a truck partially blocking Route 22A near Walmarth Road in Addison. Troopers observed a tractor-trailer rig blocking both lanes of travel on Route 22A at the intersection of Walmarth Road causing traffic to come to a stop in all directions. Driver Ulysses Coleman, 61, of Florida, had missed a turn and was attempting to turn around when the cab of the truck became stuck in the soft shoulder of the roadway. The rig was pulled back onto the roadway. The highway was shut down for approximately two hours while the vehicle was removed.
Police allege Orwell man was impaired
ORWELL | On Nov. 6, the Vermont State Police responded to Shoales Drive in Orwell to assist in an ongoing investigation that had occurred in West Haven. Police said that Daryn Lowell, 27, of Orwell, had been operating a vehicle and was displaying signs of impairment. Lowell was screened for DUI and subsequently arrested. Lowell was transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear at Addison District Court on Nov. 27, to answer the charge of DUI 2.
Brandon man killed
BENSON | On Nov. 9, 2017, the Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Route 22A in Benson north of East Road.
The investigation revealed, Peter P. Pritchard, 69, of Brandon, was traveling southbound on Route 22A at an approximately 50 mph in a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta. Joshua D. Murray, 21, of Rutland, was traveling northbound at approximately 45 MPH in a 2016 Western Star tractor trailer rig. Pritchard traveled left of center and crossed into the northbound lane. Once in the northbound lane, his vehicle collided with the tractor trailer. The impact caused significant damage to Pritchard vehicle resulting in his death. The tractor trailer sustained substantial damage as a result of the crash. Murray was not injured. This crash remains under investigation.