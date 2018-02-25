Police blotter

Man arrested in Rutland

On Feb. 9, at approximately 3:23 p.m., members of the Vermont State Police initiated a motor vehicle stop on North Main Street for an observed motor vehicle violation. During the traffic stop, the passenger was identified as Mark Badie, 31, of Rutland, who was found to have an active warrant for his arrest. Badie was taken into custody, processed, and transported to the Marble Valley Correctional Facility.

Cornwall man violated court order in assault incident

Vermont State Police troopers responded to a residence in Cornwall after receiving a 911 hang-up telephone call. The investigation revealed that John Quesnel, 54, of Cornwall, had entered a residence and assaulted the victim. Quesnel violated his court-ordered conditions of release by having contact and assaulting the victim. The accused also gave a false sworn statement to VSP troopers and was subsequently charged with providing false information. VSP troopers contacted the Addison County Court and Judge Helen Toor reissued conditions of release to Quesnel. He was released with conditions and a citation to appear in Addison County Court on Feb. 26.

Whiting man to appear in court

On Feb. 12, troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks observed a motor vehicle disregard a stop sign while travelling south on North Street in New Haven. The vehicle ran the stop sign that was posted at the intersection of North Street and Plank Road. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop and learned that the operator of the vehicle, Josh Thorpe, 34, of Whiting, had a criminally suspended license in the state of Vermont. A DMV query indicated that Thorpe’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle was under criminal suspension with the state. Thorpe was placed in custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Thorpe was later released on a citation and ordered to appear before the Addison County Superior Court on April 23 to answer the charge of Title 23 VSA 674 Operating after suspension or revocation of license.