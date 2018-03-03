Police blotter

Man killed in Route 30 collision

MIDDLEBURY | On 0n Feb. 24, at approximately 5:15p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a one vehicle crash on Route 30 in Whiting. Preliminary investigation indicates that Nathan Jackson, 35, of Salisbury, was traveling northbound on Route 30.

Jackson subsequently traveled off the west side of the southbound lane and struck a tree head on. Jackson was transported to Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Vermont state Police was assisted by the Cornwall Fire Department and Middlebury Rescue.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is requested to contact the VSP New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919 or submit a tip anonymously at: http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. This case remains an active VSP investigation.

Panton man stopped on Route 7

FERRISBURGH | Michael Walker, 39, of Panton, was stopped Feb. 21, by troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks. The troopers stopped a silver 2007 Mazda Speed 3 along U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh after observing several moving violations. During the course of the motor-vehicle stop, troopers detected signs of impairment. Walker was screened for driving under the influence and subsequently arrested, according to Trooper Tyler Silva. Walker was transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing and released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on May 21 to answer to the charge of DUI. Tyler said the VSP was assisted by the Vergennes Police Department.

Man in prison for lack of bail

MIDDLEBURY | On Feb. 21, the Vermont State Police stopped Christopher Crowningshield, 47, of Middlebury, on Pleasant Street in Middlebury for a motor vehicle infraction. State Police approached Crowningshield; he refused to comply with lawful orders to get back in his vehicle. During this time he was told that he was under arrest and after a brief struggle he was placed in handcuffs. The State Police contacted the Addison County Court and the Judge Samuel Hoar reissued conditions of release to the accused. He was lodged for lack of $5,000 cash bail and was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Court. A U.S. veteran, Crowningshield has been seen along Court Street in Middlebury, wearing his military uniform, publicly protesting a family-related court matter.