Police blotter

Man killed in Route 30 collision
MIDDLEBURY | On 0n Feb. 24, at approximately 5:15p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a one vehicle crash on Route 30 in Whiting. Preliminary investigation indicates that Nathan Jackson, 35, of Salisbury, was traveling northbound on Route 30.
Jackson subsequently traveled off the west side of the southbound lane and struck a tree head on. Jackson was transported to Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, where he was pronounced deceased.
The Vermont state Police was assisted by the Cornwall Fire Department and Middlebury Rescue.
This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is requested to contact the VSP New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919 or submit a tip anonymously at: http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. This case remains an active VSP investigation.
Panton man stopped on Route 7
FERRISBURGH | Michael Walker, 39, of Panton, was stopped Feb. 21, by troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks. The troopers stopped a silver 2007 Mazda Speed 3 along U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh after observing several moving violations. During the course of the motor-vehicle stop, troopers detected signs of impairment. Walker was screened for driving under the influence and subsequently arrested, according to Trooper Tyler Silva. Walker was transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing and released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on May 21 to answer to the charge of DUI. Tyler said the VSP was assisted by the Vergennes Police Department.
Man in prison for lack of bail
MIDDLEBURY | On Feb. 21, the Vermont State Police stopped Christopher Crowningshield, 47, of Middlebury, on Pleasant Street in Middlebury for a motor vehicle infraction. State Police approached Crowningshield; he refused to comply with lawful orders to get back in his vehicle. During this time he was told that he was under arrest and after a brief struggle he was placed in handcuffs. The State Police contacted the Addison County Court and the Judge Samuel Hoar reissued conditions of release to the accused. He was lodged for lack of $5,000 cash bail and was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Court. A U.S. veteran, Crowningshield has been seen along Court Street in Middlebury, wearing his military uniform, publicly protesting a family-related court matter.
Ice blamed in Panton mishap
PANTON | On Feb. 24, at approximately 8:22 a.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 22A near the address of 1265 Route 22A in Panton. The initial report was for a single vehicle that has slid off the road and traveled into the roadside culvert. Preliminary investigation indicates that Lisa Meyer was traveling southbound behind two slow-moving tractor-trailers. Craig Metz was following behind Meyer. Meyer, attempted to pass the slower moving tractor trailers, lost control on the icy road surface and traveled into the culvert. Meyer’s vehicle created a large spray of mud which struck Metz; he was also attempting to pass the tractor-trailers. The spray obscured Metz’s vision and caused damage to his vehicle’s windshield. Metz hit Meyer’s bumper. No court action is recommended at this time.
North Adams man arrested
RUTLAND | On Feb. 21, at approximately 8:55 a.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, were conducting a motor vehicle law enforcement detail on Route 7 in Clarendon. Troopers observed a 2004 Volvo commit a violation and conducted a stop for the violation. Troopers identified the operator as Shawn Field, 27, of North Adams, Mass. A Department of Motor Vehicle record check indicated Field had an active warrant for his arrest. Field was subsequently taken into custody and transported to Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division.
VSP complete patrols
RUTLAND | On Feb. 18-19, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted saturation patrols in the towns of Killington and Rutland. Troopers focused their efforts on stopping and arresting individuals operating under the influence of alcohol/ drugs. While on patrol, troopers conducted 36 traffic stops, issuing 16 VCVCs (tickets) and 24 warnings. One operator was arrested for operating under criminal suspension (DLS), 3 other operators were found to be operating with civilly suspended licenses. Troopers screened 2 operators for possible impairment (DUI), but found the operators to both be under the legal limit of .08 percent BAC.
Rutland woman to appear in court
RUTLAND | Jenifer A. Leonard, 44, of Rutland was stopped Feb. 19 by Vermont State Police troopers from the VSP Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop near Allen Street in Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation. Leonard was operating a motor vehicle while criminally suspended. Leonard was processed at the State Police barracks in Rutland and released, on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on April 2.