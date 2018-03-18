Police blotter

New Haven man turned over to Homeland Security

NEW HAVEN | On March 9, the Vermont State Police conducted a search warrant on the residence of 724 Twitchell Hill Rd. in the New Haven following an investigation. During the search warrant, VSP troopers located evidence inside the residence which belonged to Colin Germain, 20, of New Haven.

Germain was found to be in violation of court issued conditions of release. He was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.

Germain was issued a citation to appear in Addison County District Court Criminal Division and was released into the custody of the Agency of Homeland Security Investigations.

The Vermont State Police were assisted in this investigation by members of the Agency of Homeland Security Investigations and Addison County Sheriff’s Department. No additional details about the incident are available at this time.

The Vermont State Police told reporters that it does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.

Police allege alcohol involved

MENDON | On March 11, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of vehicle driving erratically on U.S. Route 4 in Mendon.

While troopers were in the process of intercepting the vehicle, it was reported the vehicle had pulled into a parking lot in Mendon.

Troopers located the vehicle in the parking lot of Allen Pool and Spas.

Troopers observed a female asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The female was identified as Kayla Wingfield, 25, of Jeffersonville.

Investigation by troopers revealed Wingfield had been consuming alcohol.

Wingfield was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol and taken to the VSP barracks in Rutland for processing.

Wingfield was released on a citation to appear at the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

Police respond to assault in Leicester

LEICESTER | On March 10, at approximately 11:50 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers from the VSP New Haven Barracks responded to a residence in the town of Leicester for a report of a family fight.

Investigation by the VSP revealed that Bradleigh Helenhouse, 33, of Leicester had assaulted a 30-year-old household member, and that he had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of alcohol.

Helenhouse was subsequently arrested and transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing.

Helenhouse was later lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for lack of $2,500 bail.

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Middlebury Police Department and Brandon Rescue.