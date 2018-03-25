Police blotter

Police allege teen assaulted three, vandalized vehicles STARKSBORO | A Starksboro teen was arrested last week on serious charges. Brandon Poquette, 18, of Starksboro was idetified by Vermont State Police. Troopers responded to a residence located on Route 116 in Starksboro on March 12, at approximately 4:36 p.m. An investigation revealed that Poquette physically assaulted three staff members and also vandalized two vehicles in the parking lot. Poquette was subsequently released on a citation to appear in Addison County District Court on May 14 at 12:30 p.m. to answer to three counts of simple assault and two counts of unlawful mischief. Attempted burglary at Tractor Supply RUTLAND | On March 4, Vermont State Police troopers were dispatched following a report of a person attempting to break into the back of a parked tractor trailer at the Tractor Supply store in Rutland Town. The sleeper cab of the tractor trailer was occupied by the truck driver, who advised that a person had tried to break into the trailer part of the truck, and took off on foot when he got out of the cab and confronted him. Troopers arrived on scene and located a vehicle in the area of the parked tractor trailer. A male, identified as Bryan Marcille, 39, of Rutland Town, was the owner of the vehicle. After investigation, it was found that the tamper seal locking the trailer unit had been cut during the incident. Marcille was taken into custody for possession of burglar’s tools and attempted burglary. Marcille was transported to the VSP Barracks in Rutland Town for processing. Marcille was later released on citation to appear in court at a later date and time. Police leave it to Beaver RUTLAND TOWN | Timothy Beaver, 50, of Kingston, N.Y., showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI after he was stopped on U.S. Route 7 in Rutland Town March 9. Vermont State Police troopers took Beaver into custody, and processed for driving under the influence. Beaver was left with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division at a later date and time. He was stopped, first, for a turn signal violation.

Police report alcohol involved BRISTOL | On March 14, Vermont State Police and Bristol Ambulance personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash which occurred on Route 116 South near the intersection of Notch Road in the town of Bristol. It was determined that a Nissan Altima car driven by Zachary Labelle, 30, of Hinesburg, had been traveling Northbound, had gone off the road on the east side and struck a snow bank, causing vehicular damage. Labelle complained of an injury and transported to UVM Medical Center. Troopers became suspicious of alcohol impairment. Labelle was later released from UVM then taken into custody and transported to the VSP Williston Barracks. He was later released with a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on April 2. Woman driver arrested WEST RUTLAND | On March 10th, 2018, at approximately 11:30 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 4A in the town of West Rutland for a turn signal violation. Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as, Melissa Shanholtzer, 49, of West Rutland. Shanholtzer showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. Shanholtzer was taken into custody, and processed for driving under the influence. She was later released with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland County Criminal Division at a later date and time. Stop: License was suspended RUTLAND | On March 11, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted on motor vehicle stop on Kendall Avenue in Rutland City. An investigation revealed that the operator of the vehicle, Rick Emrick, 39, of Poultney, had his privilege to operate a motor vehicle in Vermont suspended criminally. Emrick was taken into custody and transported to the VSP Barracks in Rutland Town for processing. Man to appear in Rutland Court RUTLAND | On March 9, at approximately 7:50 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Main Street in Rutland City for an observed motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Bryan Marcille, 37, of Mendon. Marcille showed signs of drug impairment and was screened for DUI. Marcille was taken into custody, and processed at the VSP Rutland Barracks for driving under the influence. Marcille was released, on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on July 30. The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Rutland City Police Department during processing.