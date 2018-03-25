Police blotter

Police allege teen assaulted three, vandalized vehicles
STARKSBORO | A Starksboro teen was arrested last week on serious charges. Brandon Poquette, 18, of Starksboro was idetified by Vermont State Police. Troopers responded to a residence located on Route 116 in Starksboro on March 12, at approximately 4:36 p.m. An investigation revealed that Poquette physically assaulted three staff members and also vandalized two vehicles in the parking lot. Poquette was subsequently released on a citation to appear in Addison County District Court on May 14 at 12:30 p.m. to answer to three counts of simple assault and two counts of unlawful mischief.
Attempted burglary at Tractor Supply
RUTLAND | On March 4, Vermont State Police troopers were dispatched following a report of a person attempting to break into the back of a parked tractor trailer at the Tractor Supply store in Rutland Town. The sleeper cab of the tractor trailer was occupied by the truck driver, who advised that a person had tried to break into the trailer part of the truck, and took off on foot when he got out of the cab and confronted him. Troopers arrived on scene and located a vehicle in the area of the parked tractor trailer. A male, identified as Bryan Marcille, 39, of Rutland Town, was the owner of the vehicle. After investigation, it was found that the tamper seal locking the trailer unit had been cut during the incident. Marcille was taken into custody for possession of burglar’s tools and attempted burglary. Marcille was transported to the VSP Barracks in Rutland Town for processing. Marcille was later released on citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
Police leave it to Beaver
RUTLAND TOWN | Timothy Beaver, 50, of Kingston, N.Y., showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI after he was stopped on U.S. Route 7 in Rutland Town March 9. Vermont State Police troopers took Beaver into custody, and processed for driving under the influence. Beaver was left with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division at a later date and time. He was stopped, first, for a turn signal violation.
Police report alcohol involved
BRISTOL | On March 14, Vermont State Police and Bristol Ambulance personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash which occurred on Route 116 South near the intersection of Notch Road in the town of Bristol. It was determined that a Nissan Altima car driven by Zachary Labelle, 30, of Hinesburg, had been traveling Northbound, had gone off the road on the east side and struck a snow bank, causing vehicular damage. Labelle complained of an injury and transported to UVM Medical Center. Troopers became suspicious of alcohol impairment. Labelle was later released from UVM then taken into custody and transported to the VSP Williston Barracks. He was later released with a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on April 2.
Woman driver arrested
WEST RUTLAND | On March 10th, 2018, at approximately 11:30 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 4A in the town of West Rutland for a turn signal violation. Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as, Melissa Shanholtzer, 49, of West Rutland. Shanholtzer showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. Shanholtzer was taken into custody, and processed for driving under the influence. She was later released with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland County Criminal Division at a later date and time.
Stop: License was suspended
RUTLAND | On March 11, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted on motor vehicle stop on Kendall Avenue in Rutland City. An investigation revealed that the operator of the vehicle, Rick Emrick, 39, of Poultney, had his privilege to operate a motor vehicle in Vermont suspended criminally. Emrick was taken into custody and transported to the VSP Barracks in Rutland Town for processing.
Man to appear in Rutland Court
RUTLAND | On March 9, at approximately 7:50 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Main Street in Rutland City for an observed motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Bryan Marcille, 37, of Mendon. Marcille showed signs of drug impairment and was screened for DUI. Marcille was taken into custody, and processed at the VSP Rutland Barracks for driving under the influence. Marcille was released, on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on July 30. The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Rutland City Police Department during processing.
Police I.D. robbery suspect
LEICESTER | Vermont State Police responded to Champlain Beverage in the town of Leicester for a reported alarm. Further investigation revealed that forced entry had been made into the business and items were stolen. Vermont State Police along with assistance from the Middlebury Police Department were able to locate foot prints left behind from the perpetrator in the snow. Police followed the foot prints in the snow for approximately two miles before locating the suspect who was identified as Dylan M. Greeno, 20, of Pittsford. Greeno was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. Greeno was subsequently released on conditions of release set forth by a judge and scheduled to appear in Addison County District Court on March 19 to answer the charge of burglary.
Foster arrested, released
RUTLAND TOWN | On March 10, Vermont State Police troopers in Rutland conducted a traffic stop on Pine Street in Rutland for an observed moving violation. Troopers identified the operator as Matthew Foster, 31, of Rutland. Foster was found to be operating the motor vehicle under criminal suspension. Foster was taken into custody and transported to the VSP Rutland Barracks for processing. He was later released on citation and ordered to appear in the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division on May 28 to answer to the charge.
Route 4 accident in snow, icy conditions
RUTLAND TOWN | On March 13, at approximately 3:40 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a vehicle collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Business Route 4 and Route 3 in Rutland Town.
The crash was reported as a two vehicle collision. Rutland Town Fire, Rutland County Sheriff’s Department and Regional Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
Upon arrival it was determined that a vehicle, driven by George Wanner, 25,of North Clarendon, was traveling southbound on Route 3 at the time of the collision.
Wanner’s vehicle, a 2004 Dodge truck, was stopped at the intersection of Route 3 and Business Route 4. Wannner was behind another vehicle (unrelated to the crash) at the intersection.
The vehicle in front of Wanner was currently stopped due to a flashing red light signal. The vehicle in front of Wanner proceeded into the intersection. Wanner followed the vehicle in front and did not stop for the flashing red light signal.
Wanner pulled in front of a 2006 Chevrolet truck operated by David Cassidy, 71, of West Rutland, causing a collision. Cassidy was traveling westbound in the inside lane.
No injuries resulting from the crash. Substantial contact damage to both vehicles.
Motorists are encouraged to reduce their speed and drive with caution while operating when snow and ice are present on the roadways.